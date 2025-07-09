Clayton finished with 20 points (5-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 86-82 Summer League win over the Thunder.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Clayton sank a game-high mark in three-pointers en route to a game-best 20 points. The 22-year-old point guard took on an increased role alongside Kyle Filipowski on Tuesday due to Ace Bailey (groin) and Brice Sensabaugh (knee) being sidelined. Through three Summer League appearances, Clayton has averaged 11.0 points, 5.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 25.7 minutes per game.