Clayton closed Tuesday's 129-119 loss to the Celtics with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one assist and one block over 21 minutes.

Clayton logged 20-plus minutes for a second straight game with Ace Bailey (hip) sidelined, though the former was unable to replicate his 17-point performance from Saturday's win over the Spurs. Clayton has scored in double figures in two of his last five appearances, during which he has averaged 8.0 points, 2.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 16.8 minutes per tilt.