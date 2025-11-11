Clayton closed Monday's 120-113 loss to the Timberwolves with six points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 18 minutes.

Isaiah Collier made his second appearance of the season and logged 16 minutes, but it seems like the Jazz are open to using multiple point guards which is also good news for Keyonte George who continues to break out. Clayton does have solid per-minute upside, but right now his limited workloads are making him more of a deep-league fantasy asset.