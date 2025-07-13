Jazz's Walter Clayton: Won't play vs. Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clayton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Summer League game against the Warriors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clayton suffered a hamstring injury during Friday's Summer League game against Charlotte. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and one block before being ruled out for the game. The next opportunity he'll have to get back on the floor will be Monday against the Spurs.