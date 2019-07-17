Jazz's William Howard: Inks deal with Jazz

Howard (groin) has signed a contract with the Jazz, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

Howard was listed on Utah's summer league roster, though a groin injury prevented him from showcasing his talents. Still, the Jazz have enough confidence to sign him to a contract. He played in the French Jeep Elite league last season with CSP Limoges, averaging 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.6 minutes. Howard will likely spend much, if not all, of next season with the G League.