Jazz's Willie Reed: Leads team with double-double
Reed recorded 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal across 25 minutes in Sunday's 93-81 loss to Miami.
The 6-11 journeyman is returning to action after sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury in the G-League. HIs prospects beyond a G-League berth are dim, but he could serve the team if Rudy Gobert misses any time - he aptly filled in for an injured Hassan Whiteside during his tenure with the Heat two years ago.
