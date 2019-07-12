Reed provided 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes during the Jazz's 87-78 loss to the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.

Reed combined with starter Tony Bradley to form a dominant 1-2 punch at center for the Rockets on the night. The fourth-year pro has had his moments at the NBA level over his three prior professional seasons, although he spent all his time in the G League last season before suffering an injury. Reed has enjoyed a solid summer, averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over 18.0 minutes across three games in Las Vegas, which were preceded by tallies of 13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over two contests in the Salt Lake City league.