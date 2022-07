Sneed has been ruled out for Friday's Summer League contest against the Clippers due to left wrist soreness.

Sneed played 24 minutes during Monday's 83-82 win over the Mavericks and totaled 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes. His next chance to suit up will be during Summer League tournament play, which begins Saturday.