JD Tisdale Jr.: Held out Thursday
Tisdale was a DNP-CD in Thursday's tilt with South Bay.
It's unclear if there are any injury issues to be aware of with Tisdale, who's generally seen a solid rotational role for Lakeland this season. Coach Stan Heath opted for an eight-man rotation presumably in an attempt to two-game losing streak. That said, Tisdale's omission from the lineup is surprising as he's provided a solid impact on both ends of the floor to the tune of 4.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.8 minutes per game.
