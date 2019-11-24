JD Tisdale Jr.: Plays 18 minutes off bench

Tisdale scored seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Tisdale's carved out a steady bench role for the Magic's G-League affiliate, though his efforts haven't yielded anything overly impressive statistically. Through six games, the Rogers State alum's averaging 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.6 minutes.