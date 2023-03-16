Williams managed 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals during Wednesday's loss to Santa Cruz.
Williams posted his best performance offensively since scoring 22 points against the Skyforce on Feb. 13. He's averaging 12.3 points per matchup with the Stars this season.
More News
-
Jeenathan Williams: Grabs three rebounds Monday•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Ninth straight in double figures•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Second double-double of season•
-
Jeenathan Williams: First double-double of season•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Contributes 21 points Tuesday•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Drops 16 points Saturday•