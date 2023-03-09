Williams failed to score (0-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) but added three rebounds, one assist and one steal during Monday's win over Texas.
Williams didn't have his best performance of the season by any means across 22 minutes of action.
More News
-
Jeenathan Williams: Ninth straight in double figures•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Second double-double of season•
-
Jeenathan Williams: First double-double of season•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Contributes 21 points Tuesday•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Drops 16 points Saturday•
-
Jeenathan Williams: Adds 25 points Tuesday•