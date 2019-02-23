Coby put together a modest five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and a steal in the loss Friday to South Bay.

Coby joined Devon Bookert as two members of Austin to make their debuts Friday. The power forward likely won't usurp Josh Huestis or Ben Moore in the starting lineup, but he could craft a nice spot in the rotation with similarly productive play.

