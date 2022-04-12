Dowtin averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes across 19 appearances with the Lakeland Magic during the 2021-22 campaign.

Dowtin spent time with the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Wisconsin Herd before joining the Magic, but he played in more games for Lakeland than each of his other teams and garnered his biggest role with the squad he ended the season with. The 24-year-old point guard scored 20-plus points in nine of his first 10 games with the Magic and notched two 30-point outings during the campaign, including a season-high 33 point performance during a March 12 loss.