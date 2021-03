Dowtin notched 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

Dowtin looked active on both ends of the court and certainly made his presence felt despite coming off the bench. He has struggled with consistency at times, but Dowtin should remain a reliable scoring threat for Lakeland in the final game of the season Thursday against Delaware.