Dowtin registered eight points (4-5 FG), a rebound, an assist and a steal across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Canton.

The 23-year-old undrafted rookie debuted with a 14-point performance but has been unable to replicate that in the coming games, as he has gone seven straight games without scoring more than eight points. He won't have a lot of fantasy upside unless he finds a way to gain a bigger role moving forward.