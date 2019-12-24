Play

Green will be waived by the Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Utah is evidently unhappy with Green's performance so far this season, so he's headed to waivers. He averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 29 games this season as a member of the Jazz. He signed a one-year, $2.56 million contract back in June.

