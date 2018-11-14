Jeff Ledbetter: Comes off bench, scores 26

Ledbetter finished Tuesday's win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers with 26 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Ledbetter didn't start, but he still wound up playing 30 minutes, in part because he was the team's only three point shooter, attempting 11 of the team's 22 shots from beyond the arc. A disappointing outing from starting guard Cameron Rundles (three points, two rebounds, three assists across 24 minutes) likely set the stage for Ledbetter to see additional minutes, but it remains to be seen whether the efficient scorer will make his way into the starting lineup before season's end.