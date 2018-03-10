Jeff Ledbetter: Drops 17 in slaughter

Ledbetter tallied 17 points (5-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal during Friday's 114-115 slaughter of the Bighorns.

Ledbetter had a perfect shooting game on his way to 17 points Friday night. The 6-3 guard from Idaho is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 39 games played for the Austin Spurs this season.