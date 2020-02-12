Jeff Ledbetter: Five steals in G League loss
Ledbetter totaled 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and five steals in Sunday's G League loss to Santa Cruz.
Ledbetter has picked up his scoring of late with between nine and 11 points in each of his last five contests. He is still just averaging 7.6 points per game from off the bench, however.
