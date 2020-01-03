Jeff Ledbetter: Nets eight in win

Ledbetter scored eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added two rebounds, three assists and three steals during Saturday's G League win over Salt Lake.

It was Ledbetter's biggest effort in his last four games. He's currently seventh on the team with 139 points this season. Across 19 games, that's 7.3 points per contest.