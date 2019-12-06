Jeff Ledbetter: Scores 12 off bench

Ledbetter scored 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added three assists and two steals during Wednesday's G League win over Texas.

Ledbetter got 18 minutes on the court in this one. The 31-year-old is averaging 7.1 points and 2.4 assists while playing 20.7 minutes per game in 10 contests with Austin.