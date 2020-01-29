Jeff Ledbetter: Scores five in loss
Ledbetter scored five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added three assists and three steals in Monday's G League loss to the Hustle.
It marked Ledbetter's third-straight single-digit scoring game. The 31-year-old typically comes off the bench and plays fewer than 20 minutes per game.
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...