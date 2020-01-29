Play

Jeff Ledbetter: Scores five in loss

Ledbetter scored five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added three assists and three steals in Monday's G League loss to the Hustle.

It marked Ledbetter's third-straight single-digit scoring game. The 31-year-old typically comes off the bench and plays fewer than 20 minutes per game.

