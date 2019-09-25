Jeff Ledbetter: Waived by Spurs

Ledbetter was waived by the Spurs on Wednesday, JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com reports.

The Spurs signed Ledbetter to an Exhibit 10 contract earlier in the month. He has yet to make an NBA appearance, but he's played in summer league each of the past three seasons. Ledbetter suited up 19 times for the G League's Austin Spurs last year, averaging 13.5 points on 10.4 shots, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.0 minutes. It's possible he lands back there this season.