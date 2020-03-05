Jeff Roberson: Finds home with Greensboro
Roberson has signed a G League contract and has been acquired by the Swarm.
Roberson has spent much of 2019-20 playing overseas but has hopped back across the pond and will retake a spot on a G League roster. He spent 2018-19 playing for the Red Claws, where he averaged 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds over 20.7 minutes per tilt.
