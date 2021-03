Roberson totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes in Sunday's 126-91 loss to the BayHawks.

Roberson saw plenty of playing time while returning to the starting lineup Sunday, but his output was limited by a meager shot volume against Erie. He's started three of the first 11 games of the season, averaging 8.0 points and 3.9 rebounds over 20.8 minutes per contest.