Roberson logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over Iowa.

Roberson has had an inconsistent role off the bench to begin the G League season, but he was one of five players to post a double-digit scoring total for the Swarm on Thursday. Roberson is averaging 8.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over 16.3 minutes per game through the first five contests of the campaign.