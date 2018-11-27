Roberson posted nine points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in Saturday's 105-101 OT road loss to the Texas Legends.

The game in Texas marked Roberson's eighth start of the season. Roberson's three made treys were a season high. Through nine contests, the Vanderbilt rookie is averaging 5.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 made threes per game.