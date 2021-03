Teague was traded from the Celtics to the Magic on Thursday in exchange for Evan Fournier. Teague will be waived by Orlando, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Teague started just five games for the Celtics over the first half of the season and averaged 6.9 points and 2.1 assists over 18.2 minutes per contest. He's been told that he won't need to report to the Magic since the team intends to waive him. Even if Teague is claimed on waivers, he'll likely have to settle for a depth role.