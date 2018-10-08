Jeffrey Carroll: Let go by Lakers
Carroll was waived by the Lakers on Monday.
The undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State was simply a camp body for Los Angeles, so he was always going to have a tough time earning a roster spot. Barring some sort of interest elsewhere in the league, look for Carroll to start the year in the G-League or overseas if something more lucrative presents itself. Carroll appeared in just one preseason game for the Lakers.
