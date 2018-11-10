Jeffrey Carroll: Missed Friday's game
Carroll missed Friday's contest against the Blue due to a right ankle sprain.
Carroll evidently also had an illness to go along with the ankle sprain, making it unlikely that the scorer would take the court. He'll have an opportunity to take the court Monday against the Iowa Wolves.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...