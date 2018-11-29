Jeffrey Carroll: Misses Wednesday's contest
Carroll (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's win over the Legends.
Carroll has missed almost three weeks with an ongoing ankle issue. South Bay's depth has been challenged in recent games, as the likes of Carroll and Robert Heyer (quadriceps) have missed multiple contests, but there's a possibility both could be returning to action soon.
