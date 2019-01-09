Jeffrey Carroll: Returns to action
Carroll (ankle) played 15 minutes Tuesday, scoring two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and five rebounds in the loss.
Carroll made his return to the court after a two-month absence, playing a total of 15 minutes in what ended up being a blowout. It remains to be seen if Carroll suffered any complications, but at least for the moment, Tuesday's contest appears to be good news for the forward.
