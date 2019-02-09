Je'Lon Hornbeak: Ineffective in loss
Hornbeak did not score a point (0-1 FG) and recorded just two assists in the loss Friday to the Mad Ants.
The second-year G League guard is averaging 4.3 points, 1.6 assists and 1.0 rebounds in 18 games with Fort Wayne in under 15 minutes of action per game. Ironically, those figures all would represent career-highs, as Hornbeak rarely factored in the Mad Ants' plans last year.
