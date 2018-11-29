Jemerrio Jones: Almost registers triple-double
Jones scored 10 points (5-7 FG) and tallied 14 rebound to go along with nine assists in the 123-113 win over the Legends on Wednesday.
Jones, who was acquired by South Bay for a 2019 first-round-pick, easily posted his best game in the gold and purple, nearly registering a triple-double in 34 minutes. The 23-year-old has played in 11 games this season, totaling 8.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists across that stretch.
