Jemerrio Jones: Continues to dominate glass
Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 29.4 minutes per game in 2019-20.
Jones' shooting efficiency has stayed relatively stagnant with the Herd, so it's not surprising that a five-minute per game increase in minutes has resulted in heightened per-game averages. Despite being just 6-foot-5, Jones wreaks havoc on the boards and does enough on the offensive end to warrant the major playing time he gets.
