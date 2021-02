Jones posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 win over Agua Caliente.

Jones wasn't very efficient in the scoring column, but he was the leading rebounder for the Blue Coats once again Sunday. He's started each of his first three games with Delaware during the 2020-21 G League season, averaging 6.7 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 33.4 minutes per contest during that time.