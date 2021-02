Jones recorded 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 115-107 loss to Lakeland.

Jones had minimal production off the bench Wednesday, but he returned to the starting lineup against the Magic and was one of two players to record a double-double for the Blue Coats. Through his first nine appearances this year, Jones is averaging 6.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over 25.9 minutes per game.