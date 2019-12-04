Play

Jones has averaged 27.4 minutes in each of his nine 2019 appearances for the Herd, averaging double digits in rebounds

In that span, Jones logged 12.5 rebounds, 8.4 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals on average. His latest performance featured a 17-point 11-rebound double-double in the Herd's victory against the Long Island Nets.

