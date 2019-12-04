Jemerrio Jones: Glass-cleaner through nine
Jones has averaged 27.4 minutes in each of his nine 2019 appearances for the Herd, averaging double digits in rebounds
In that span, Jones logged 12.5 rebounds, 8.4 points, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals on average. His latest performance featured a 17-point 11-rebound double-double in the Herd's victory against the Long Island Nets.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...