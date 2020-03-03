Jones racked up 12 points (6-7 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-108 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Jones seems to be picking things up of late, as he notched double-doubles and / or dished out at least five assists in three of his last four outings. He's clearly trending in the right direction and should gain a bigger role offensively down the stretch.