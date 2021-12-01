Jones played 29 minutes for Wisconsin on Monday, tallying six points (3-3 FG), 13 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in the 124-116 win over Windy City.

Jones wasn't aggressive offensively, but he made solid contributions with 13 rebounds and seven dimes. The 26-year-old has scored in double digits in only one game for the Herd on the campaign, but he has grabbed as least 10 rebounds in three straight contests. Jones filled a similar role as a low-scoring board-crasher in his lone NBA stint with the Lakers in 2018-19.