Jones posted nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 15 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one blocked shot over 31 minutes Wednesday in Wisconsin's 121-113 win against Cleveland.

Jones was particularly effective on the offensive glass, as seven of his 15 rebounds came in that manner. He set season-high marks both for overall rebounds and offensive boards. Jones is averaging only 5.8 points per game in the G League this season but has pulled down 8.2 boards per contest.