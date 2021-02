Jones recorded 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 win over the Mad Ants.

Jones performed well with the Wisconsin Herd last season, and he began the 2020-21 G League season on a high note with a team-high 13 rebounds and a double-double against Fort Wayne. He shot 50 percent from the floor and was a key offensive contributor while serving in the starting five.