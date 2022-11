Jones recorded 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 loss to the Legends.

Jones started Tuesday versus Texas and came up just two assists shy of his second triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The 27-year-old failed to convert any of his three free-throw tries, while he also committed a game-high six personal fouls, so there's certainly room for Jones to improve despite the solid stat line.