Jones accounted for 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and two steals during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.

Jones continues to impress, notching double-digit rebounds in four of his last five contests while posting three double-doubles during that stretch. He has been one of the team's most productive players and is currently averaging 10.6 points to go along with 14.0 rebounds in his last five outings.