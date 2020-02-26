Jemerrio Jones: Nears triple-double
Jones accounted for 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and two steals during Tuesday's 133-128 win over the Blue Coats.
Jones continues to impress, notching double-digit rebounds in four of his last five contests while posting three double-doubles during that stretch. He has been one of the team's most productive players and is currently averaging 10.6 points to go along with 14.0 rebounds in his last five outings.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...