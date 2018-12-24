Jemerrio Jones: Notches double-double in loss

Jones had 10 points (5-10 FG), 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes Saturday against Fort Wayne.

Jones pieced together a solid effort, although his team would fall by a score of 109-103. The undrafted forward is putting up respectable numbers in the G League this season, averaging 8.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 20 contests.