Jones compiled four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 17 minutes in Wednesday's 138-107 loss to the Raptors 905.

The Blue Coats fell behind early in Wednesday's matchup, and Jones was unable to generate much production in relief during the loss. He's played at least 20 minutes in six of his first eight appearances of the season and is averaging 5.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over 24.9 minutes per game.