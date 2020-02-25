Play

Jones posted 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal during Sunday's 126-117 loss to the Grand Rapids Drive.

Jones has averaged a double-double this season with 10.6 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, but he has also dished out 4.4 dimes per contest. He has grabbed double-digit boards in four of his last five games and, right now, most of his value has come through what he can do on the glass.

