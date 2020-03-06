Jones notched 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss at Canton.

Eight of Jones' 16 boards came on the offensive end, and he was active on the glass during the entire contest. The shooting guard has a knack for making an impact rebounding, and he averaged 12.0 boards per game during the current term to supplement his 10.9 points per contest. As things stand now, most of Jones' value lies on the glass.