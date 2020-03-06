Jemerrio Jones: Posts impressive double-double
Jones notched 18 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 16 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-106 loss at Canton.
Eight of Jones' 16 boards came on the offensive end, and he was active on the glass during the entire contest. The shooting guard has a knack for making an impact rebounding, and he averaged 12.0 boards per game during the current term to supplement his 10.9 points per contest. As things stand now, most of Jones' value lies on the glass.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...