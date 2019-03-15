Jemerrio Jones: Solid double-double in win

Jones finished Monday's win over the Herd with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

This was quite obviously the best game of Jones' season to date, setting season highs in points scored and rebounds. That's not the only double-double Jones has registered this season, however, as a January 12 contest against the Canton Charge also saw the shooting guard finish with the necessary amount of points and rebounds.